NDC Parl Primaries Nomination Opens in 39 Constituencies

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations in some 39 constituencies.

A statement issued by the party and signed General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu said the constituencies opened are in the Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Central Regions.

The break down of the constituencies include 23 in the Ashanti region with 3 in the Western Region.

Ten constituencies in the Eastern region have been opened for nomination with 3 in the Central Region.

Below is the full list of constituencies

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

