NDC is coming like Kakai in 2020, prepare your handing over notes-Defeated aspirant to George Andah, NPP



The parliamentary aspirant hopeful who lost to Gizella Tetteh, junior sister of former Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for Awutu Senya West constituency, Mr. Quaye Gabby has rubbished suggestions constituents will vote against the candidate because she is a sister to the former MP.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio’s Daniel Asuku, the defeated candidate said the NDC is ‘’coming like kakai in 2020’ hence the NPP should start preparing their handing over notes.



An optimistic Quaye said he would join forces with the elected candidate to ensure the NDC snatch the seat from Mr. George Andah, who is also Deputy Communications Minister.



He advised the NPP not to underrate the candidacy of Gizzle Tetteh because she will surely win the race hands down.



According to him, his defeat is not one that should bring heavens down to earth, rather a better opportunity to study more for the future.

At least his first attempt has introduced him to the grounds better, he noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

