NDC is aware they cannot win 2020 polls-Rawlings

The National

Democratic Congress (NDC), is aware they cannot win the 2020 elections, former

President Jerry John Rawlings has said.

Addressing the party’s

Cadre’s conference at Ejisu in the Ashanti region Saturday, Mr. Rawlings indicated

that some individuals have bought their way into leadership positions in the

party when they know they cannot win the polls in 2020.

He said “For a Cadres meeting to be taking

place, if we cannot do a serious indent examination of our strength and

weakness then it is not a real Cadres meeting. It’s nice to hear your

determination towards 2020 victory, and yes there are some among us in the leadership

who initially didn’t think after four years you can wrestle power from this

people. And yet, if I may speak frankly, have gone ahead and almost purchased

the power of this party into the pocket and claiming to be aiming into 2020

when I know and some of you should know that their aim is not really towards

2020.

“Because it is not easy to wrestle power from this people in their so called mid-term strike but that natural drift could, may and will come possibly after 8 years. Meanwhile, you have secured 2020 out of the way for yourself, so you will be there knowing down well that you are just using it as a transit when you know 2024 is your target,” Mr. Rawlings said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

