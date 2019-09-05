NC’s Special Competition was a novelty-Dr. Amoah

Ghana

Football Association Normalization Committee President, Dr. Kofi Amoah has

described as successful the special competition organized for local clubs in

the country.

Dr.

Amoah in his address at Thursday’s Extra-Ordinary Congress said the NC organized the NC Special Competition in a novelty format comprising the

Premier and Division One Clubs.

He said the competition gathered momentum following the role the medias played.

‘’The media were engaged to help hype the upcoming matches and this helped

tremendously to attract fans to match venues and on television. The interest in

football in Ghana was gradually rising and this strategy of consistently

televising matches supported by media analysis and promotion must be sustained

to help generate maximum viewing on all platforms and help grow the

interest of Ghana football fans; this, Ladies and Gentlemen, is

an important requirement for developing a sponsorship

platform to enhance revenues to the League Clubs.’’

He was however quick to add that Unfortunately several of the desired outcomes from the competitions fizzled out due to the inability to abide by financial commitments made to the Clubs, Referees, Match Commissioners, Venue Officers, Cameramen etc. the lesson here which must be forcefully underlined is that human behaviour responds positively to promises made and kept ; the response is negative when promises are unkept. And we need to reinforce positive policy directions and sustain them. Clubs, Match officials and various entities have only been paid recently for winning bonuses and earned fees for officiating etc. funds that should have been paid several weeks ago!”

He added: ‘’ The general success of the NC Special Competition also included the

selection of two Ghanaian Clubs for the 2019 CAF Champions League and

Confederations Cup which were deservedly won by Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC

and Ashgold FC respectively. We wish both of them the best

of luck and they have our full support. We wish to also appeal to

corporate Ghana to join and assist as the success of these two clubs will

elevate “Brand Ghana” and hence also put a shine on corporate Ghana

and their export products and services.

Meanwhile, Congress of GFA has voted unanimously to adopt the proposed new statutes presented before it by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The Congress

members voted massively to adopt the statutes, which have now become binding on

the GFA.

The 155 members

present voted to unanimously adopt the revised statutes.

The adoption of the revised statutes paves the way for elections to be conducted to elect a new president for the Association, as well as a new board.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

