Nartey George retained as a candidate for NDC in Ningo-Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George has been retained as a candidate for the constituency after a fiercely contested race.

He won with 407 votes out of 809 against his contender Michael Tetteh Kwetey who got 400 votes.

His contender after accepting defeat pledged to support his campaign in order to help the NDC retain the seat and also ensure firmer President John Mahama wins the presidential race.

The incumbent MP defeated E. T. Mensah who had been MP since 1996 with a margin of more than 2,000 votes to represent the party in the 2016 parliamentary elections for Ningo-Prampram constituency.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

