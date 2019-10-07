Nana Addo’s reply to CSE noble but…NDC MP

The Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyeredumase, Bawah Braimah Muhammad has said Ghanaians were justified in their agitations over the introduction Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm that the CSE brouhaha was necessitated because of the negative implications associated with it.

The fierce resistance from religious bodies, lawyers, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) forced President Akufo-Addo to react to the matter.

He has however asked the president and his appointees not use another means to reintroduce CSE again.

The Minority MP said the CSE policy must be dropped for good.

The Minority on Friday challenged President Akufo-Addo to respond to the controversy over the CSE.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu described him as a moral and cultural terrorist because they declared he was a promoter of homosexuality.

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will “resist” any move to introduce CSE which is deemed to be subtle conditioning of children to explore lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles.

But speaking at t a service to climax the St Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral Week in Kumasi yesterday, President Akufo-Addo declared: “I am a Christian and this, certainly, is against my Christian values.”

Allaying the fears of Ghanaians about the possible introduction of the CSE, he said the rumour was false and urged parents to disregard it.

Responding to the assurance given by the president, the Mr. Bawa Braimah Muhammad said the president, did well but his assurance should be firm.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

