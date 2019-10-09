Nana Addo’s confirmation of Oppong-Boanuh remarkable-NGO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace Watch Ghana, a non-governmental-organisation (NGO), which is interested in supporting the police to deliver, Miss Nyankopah Daniels, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for confirming Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh as Inspector General of Police.

The confirmation she suggested has shown that the president has the nation at heart.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the confirmation was not surprising because the IGP distinguished himself when he was appointed Acting IGP.

Miss Daniels said every single police officer in the service is aware the IGP is capable.

To her, two major appointments that the president has done is that of Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh as IGP and Col. Damoah as the Head of Customs.

The Peace Watch CEO was confident these two individuals would work in the interest of the state.

She admonished politicians to stay away from these two individuals, so they are able to discharge their duties without interference.

He advised the IGP to collaborate with the insurance companies in Ghana to design packages for personnel just like it is done in the United Kingdom.

”James Oppong-Boanu is capable, efficient, and an effective leader. He will deliver on the job,” she added.

She further advised him to seek guidance from former IGPs to tap into their knowledge for his work.

To the police personnel, he challenged them to be professionals, and desist from acts, that are not following the ethics of their profession.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh as the substantive head of the police.

He gets two years extension having served in Acting capacity since July this year.

He replaced David Asante-Appeatu who proceeded on leave pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service this year.

The new IGP who has equally hit his retirement age was granted an extension by President Akufo-Addo in 2018 after he wrote to the Interior Ministry seeking an extension of his service.

In a congratulatory message to him on their official Facebook page, the Police Administration wrote: ”

Congratulations to IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, on his appointment as substantive Inspector-General of Police, and extension of service for two years by the President of Ghana, in accordance with the Constitution.

The Police Administration considers both the appointment and extension as confidence reposed in Mr. Oppong-Boanuh and endorsement of actions started by him to prevent and reduce the fear of crime in the country.

Heartiest congratulations IGP Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh!!!”

