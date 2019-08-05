Politics

Nana Addo would have served as Prez till death If…Diana Asamoah

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have served as president till his death if not for the eight years constitutional cappings, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has suggested.

The gospel musician who led campaigns and composed songs for the current president said the unprecedented achievements of Akufo-Addo, are evident for all to see.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah was of the view that the good works of President Akufo-Addo, would have made him Ghana’s longest-serving president.

She made these remarks in a recent interview.

She was hopeful the record chalked by the NPP under Nana Addo, will speak for him In 2020.

The evangelist said she has not regretted campaigning for Nana Addo because the “work the man is doing is amazing. I always feel proud of mentioning his name, he is a great leader.”

