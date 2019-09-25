General News

Nana Addo to address UN General Assembly Today

President
Nana Akufo-Addo will today [Wednesday] address the 74th UN General
Assembly.

The
President will among other things speak on the gains the country has made so
far in the areas of health, education and the protection of human rights.

As
Co-Chair of the group of Eminent Leaders on the UN Sustainable Development
Goals, the President is also expected to give an account of the group’s work so
far towards the achievement of the SDGs.

This
will be President Akufo-Addo’s third address at the United Nations since
assuming office.

President Akufo-Addo will also participate in, and deliver remarks at an event to be hosted by the US Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), celebrating the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and participate in a series of UN-related side meetings.

