Nana Addo, Oppong Nkrumah are lairs-Sam George roars over AWW Commission Report

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has described as false claims by government that it has ordered for the publication of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election Commission of Inquiry report.

The legislator in a statement said the Assembly Press has denied receiving the report and the white paper as hinted by the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The Information Minister over the weekend announced government has submitted for gazetting and publication the report on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry Report and its White Paper.

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, “after a careful study, government has issued a White Paper, which together with the Report itself, it has elected to publish in accordance with Article 280 Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution.”

The Commission chaired by Justice Emile Short was established on February 8 this year by President Akufo-Addo to make a full inquiry into the circumstances of and establish the facts leading to the events of the associated violence during the by-election held on January 31.

However, the legislator says the information by the minister was false.

He wrote: ‘’The Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through its Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah are lying to the people of Ghana.

Article 280(3) of the 1992 Constitution is clear on the responsibilities of government with respect to reports of Commissions of Inquiry. They have had six(6) long months to PUBLISH same. Six months lapsed on Saturday, 14th September 2019. We were told on Saturday by the Information Minister that the report and white paper have been duly submitted for Gazette and publication.

Today is Wednesday, 18th September 2019, ninety six (96) clear hours since the Constitutional mandate lapsed. The government printer, Assembly Press, still insists that they do not have the report or accompanying white paper. The report and white paper are still inaccessible by the ordinary people of the Republic.

And before any government apparatchiks come talking about the responsibility of publication or what constitutes same, they should avert their minds to the ruling of the Courts in Ex parte Salifa (1968).

When would our Information Minister and President ever tell us the truth?

PUBLISH THE AWW COMMISSION REPORT NOW!’’

