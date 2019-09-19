Nana Addo must seek forgiveness for failing to reduce fuel prices-Jibril

Former deputy national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibri, has taken the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo top the cleaners over claims that they deceived Ghanaians in 2016 with the political promise of reducing prices of petroleum products.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the young politician said the NPP slammed the Mahama led administration describing it as insensitive government, following a 9 % increment in fuel prices.

“When President Kufuor left office, people were speaking of our country as Africa’s success story, possessing a stable democracy and an economy on the rise. Within six years of his leaving office, Ghana has retrogressed. Ghanaians are suffering and experiencing difficulties never witnessed in our history,” Nana Addo said.

He stated that no single government in Ghana’s history has had the resources and monies that the Mahama administration has been blessed with.

Between 2001 and 2008, the total tax revenue collected by the NPP amounted to GH¢15.2 billion. In contrast, the NDC government, under John Mahama, has collected a total of GH¢62 billion in the last six years (2009-2014). Exports of gold and cocoa between 2001 and 2008 earned Ghana $16.4 billion.

However, under six years of NDC, these exports have earned the country $39.5 billion, in addition to the $3 billion in oil revenues and the GH¢78.7 billion worth of new loans contracted by the NDC government. Kufuor’s government received no oil revenues.

“But today, Ghana is broke and back to the IMF looking for a bailout of $1 billion. Ghanaians want to change, they want to go back to the Kufuor era of progress and development. Despite all the difficulties they are facing, they have hope in the NPP,” Nana Addo said.

‘’President Akufo-Addo who was then-candidate for the NPP argued that the decision to increase the prices of petroleum products, during the ongoing, crippling energy crisis, was indicative of its insensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians. That was the argument by the NPP, they promised Ghanaians heaven on earth and yet, we have seen an unprecedented increment in fuel prices,’’ Mahdi Jibril said.

He said ‘’the NDC warned Ghanaians to be wary of the NPP and their lofty promises but we were ignored and today, Ghanaians are experiencing extremely hardship coupled with insensitive increment in fuel prices’’.

Mahdi Jibril recounted how the NDC argued along the line that the promise by the NPP to reduce fuel prices drastically was not possible.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta while presenting the 2019 mid-year budget review to parliament on Monday announced increment in the levy with the view to raising the needed revenue to pay off the energy sector debt.

“Government proposes to increase the Energy Sector Levies by 20 pesewas per litre for petrol and diesel and 8 pesewas per kg of LPG, to increase the inflows to enable government issue additional bonds to pay down our energy sector debt obligations,” he announced.

Per the percentage increment, petrol and diesel went up by approximately ¢1.00 respectively per gallon, while liquefied petroleum gas moves up by almost ¢1.40 from today following the approval of the mid-year review budget by parliament.

Transport fares also went up by 10 per cent following the increment in fuel prices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

