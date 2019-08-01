Nana Addo has created better opportunities so don’t fall for fake greener pastures abroad-Immigration Service

The Controller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, lawyer Kwame Asuah Takyi, has counselled the youth to desist from jumping to accept opportunities by individuals who come promising them greener pastures abroad.

He said this during the inauguration of the Immigration Information Center in Tamale.

Lawyer Takyi admonished them to verify from the centre when such opportunities are given them to be on the safer side.

‘’I want to tell you that people will come to you and promise you heaven and to take you abroad…you now have the migration information centre here at Tamale and the headquarters in Accra to seek for authentic information, don’t just follow them,’’ he said.

According to him, there are better opportunities here in Ghana due to the policies and programmes being created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo..

He rubbished the assertion that one could not be successful without travelling abroad.

The assertion he noted was false and should not be used to influence the youth negatively for them to embark on dangerous adventures with the hope of seeking greener pastures abroad without proper documentation.

Lawyer Takyi stressed on the need for the youth to make good use of the centre, seek information and not just follow those who promise them ‘heaven on earth’ abroad so they don’t waste their lives because Ghana needs them.

A total of 5,636 Ghanaian migrants reached Italy by boat in 2016, up 27% from the previous year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Through April of 2017, 823 Ghanaians arrived in Italy

Since May 2017, 1,003 Ghanaians have returned to their communities of origin with IOM support.

About 35 per cent fall within the school age in the country (up to 26 years old). Among them, almost 60 per cent are from the Brong Ahafo, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions, the highest regions of return in 2017 and 2018 according to a recent Assistance to Voluntary and Humanitarian report.

The number of Ghanaians who travelled abroad last in 2016 hit 293,754, an increase of 25,606 over the 2015 figure of 268,149.



According to statistics, the number of Ghanaians who travelled abroad in 2014 was 187,252, far less than the numbers for 2015 and 2016.



Since 2010, the years 2012 and 2013 recorded the highest number of Ghanaians who travelled abroad which were 301,317 and 310,385 respectively.



The data compiled by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) did not provide the purpose of the travels but it is believed that most of the travellers went in search of greener pastures.



However, the number of foreigners who traveled to Ghana in 2016 increased by 36,055 compared to 2015 figure.



It went up from 896,524 in 2015 to 932,579 in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

