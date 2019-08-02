Nana Addo, Ghanaians are still struggling; they’re yet to feel your change-Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has said Ghanaian politicians are not to be trusted because they always worsen the plight of Ghanaians when given the nod to govern.

He made the assertion when he was asked to chose between former President John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.

The controversial artiste told Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that it would be difficult for him to choose between the two political leaders.

Shatta Wale when pushed further to make a choice between the former president and the current president said: ‘’the two are not my favourites.’’

The award-winning musician said he does not enjoy the Ghanaian politics because our political leaders are not truthful.

‘’I will never choose a favourite politician. I can never do that.’’

Shatta Wale admonished politicians to be truthful to Ghanaians, accountable and fulfill their promises because Ghanaians are currently experiencing hardship.

‘’Ghanaians are struggling. People are suffering in the country. I would speak the truth any day and anywhere.’’

According to him, if he gets the opportunity to meet Nana Addo today he will boldly tell him that Ghanaians are suffering. Ghanaians are suffering and they are not feeling anything under you [Nana Addo.’’

‘’That is the truth, Ghanaians are suffering, they have not witnessed any form of change yet,’’ he added.

‘’He is our president but if certain things are not okay, we have to tell the president the truth…Politicians are not our favourites. They can only be our favourites when they start doing the right thing,’’ he stressed.

Shatta Wale said there are a number of Ghanaians who are struggling but have no voice to tell their stories.

He admonished the president to put in place measures to change the negative stories of struggling Ghanaians.

