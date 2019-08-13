Naming a school after Busia is a brilliant idea-Lecturer

A political science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Isaac Brako says the government has the constitutional mandate to name institutions after individuals who have served the nation.

To him, it would encourage others to sacrifice for the country because they know they would be honoured for their efforts.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani in the Bono Region is to be named after the late Prime Minister of the Second Republic, Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

He made the announcement at the 4th Congregation of the University in Sunyani today, August 10, 2019.

“Following the decision taken by the University’s Council on August 3, 2018, the university will be named after one of the illustrious sons of the region, Professor K.A Busia after the decision had received Parliamentary approval “, he stated.

Recently, President Akufo-Addo renamed the Wa Campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS) after Simon D. Dombo and the Navorongo Campus after C.K Tedem, both stalwarts of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition.



Both institutions had also been made autonomous prior to their renaming.

Social media has been awash with varied opinions over the renaming of these institutions.

Whereas some have lauded the president, others have also mocked him.

But the lecturer says the hullabaloo over the decision by government to rename some educational institutions after past leaders is much ado about nothing.

‘’Government has been provided with the powers to do things in the interest of the state hence there is nothing wrong if government decides to name our institutions after past leaders. This will encourage others to be patriotic and sacrifice for the nation like our forebears did.’’

The lecturer said it would not out of place to name the school after the late Busia considering his efforts in promoting education.

He said the late Busia was one of the foundation members of sociology at the University of Ghana.

He also described him as a strong pillar in the political space of Ghana.

‘’He was a strong pillar politically and contributed his quota to the development of Ghana, and so if government has decided to name the school after him, it is not out of place.’’

He said it makes no political sense for any political party to hint of reversing the decision.

He charged political parties to be committed to providing alternatives to the challenges confronting the nation than to engage in triviality.

He further slammed daughter of the late Busia, Nana Frema Busia, for describing the school named after her late father as a ”quack university”.

The daughter had wanted the University of Ghana to be named after her father. However, the decision by the governing council of the Mines University to name the school after her father has infuriated her.

She said the father doesn’t need the honour because the school does not befit his status.

But the lecturer said the daughter of late Busia goofed and must apologise for her unguarded comments.

