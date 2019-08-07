NAM 1 will address customers after management meeting-PRO

The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, is expected to hold a meeting with his management to outline the way forward in the ongoing saga.

The Public Relations Officer, Nii Armaah Amarteifio, told Kwabena Agyapong that the management would discuss the way forward in dealing with their clients and the operation of the company., and later address the aggrieved customers.

He confirmed the CEO was released for police custody after meeting his bail conditions on Tuesday.

The PRO asked the customers to remain calm as the company would soon meet with them on the way forward.

‘’After the management, we will decide to either hold a press conference or meet with only the customers on the way forward. The customers are the most people in all these and so, the CEO will address them after the management meeting.’’

NAM1 is still facing 13 counts of defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, abetment and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

He has been accused of defrauding his customers of about GHc1.68 billion.

According to the charge sheet, the money was from 16,000 people who invested a total of GHc1,680,920,000 in the company.

The charge sheet indicated that Mr. Appiah Mensah’s two companies; Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited have also been charged with defrauding by false pretence.

Mr. Appiah Mensah’s sister and his wife, Benedicta Appiah and Rose Tetteh, have also been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without a licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of Act 930.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



