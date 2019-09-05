NAGRAT declares strike

The National

Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has declared a strike over what they

have termed as hardship.

NAGRAT says the

hardship has been brought on to them by the newly introduced

human resource management information system. (HRMIS).

NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, indicated that the HRMIS acquired

by the Public Services Commission, has created a lot of setbacks for teachers,

which is affecting their work.

He

bemoaned outstanding salary arrears, delays in promotion,

additional responsibility allowance, delays in receiving promotion letters and

the inability to seek transfer, saying there are some of the challenges

affecting teachers.

According to Mr. Carbonu, the system

procured by the Public

Services Commission, is incompatible with the scheme of services of the

Ghana Education Service (GES).

He called on all teachers to stay out of their schools until further notice.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

