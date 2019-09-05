NAGRAT declares strike
The National
Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has declared a strike over what they
have termed as hardship.
NAGRAT says the
hardship has been brought on to them by the newly introduced
human resource management information system. (HRMIS).
NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, indicated that the HRMIS acquired
by the Public Services Commission, has created a lot of setbacks for teachers,
which is affecting their work.
He
bemoaned outstanding salary arrears, delays in promotion,
additional responsibility allowance, delays in receiving promotion letters and
the inability to seek transfer, saying there are some of the challenges
affecting teachers.
According to Mr. Carbonu, the system
procured by the Public
Services Commission, is incompatible with the scheme of services of the
Ghana Education Service (GES).
He called on all teachers to stay out of their schools until further notice.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal