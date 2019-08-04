Politics

NaBCo CEO, other top gov’t officials in NPP Primaries

The CEO for the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) Dr. Ibrahim  Barhama Anyars and some three  other big names occupying government positions in the country have filed their nomination forms to become  lawmakers in various constituencies in the northern region.

The NaBCo boss filed his parliamentary candidature to contest on the ticket of the NPP in the Tamale Central Constituency.
Dr Ibrahim Barhama Imoro Anyars is seeking a return, having contested the 2016 elections as parliamentary candidate and lost controversially to current MP, Inusah Fuseini, who has since announced he will no longer stand for election in 2020.

Meanwhile, Madam Felicia Tetteh who is the Northern Regional school feeding boss is hoping to represent the NPP in the Sagnarigu constituency while Mustafa Usif and Mr. Abu Jinapor are contesting the Damongo and Yagba Kubori respectively.
The Party’s primaries are slated for September 28.

However, all four candidates have promised to support their constituents especially women in startup businesses and jobs for the youth should they win their various Parliamentary seats in the 2020 polls.
By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

