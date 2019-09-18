My vision is hinged on Economic Empowerment, Education & Health-NDC Krowor Candidate

Elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Krowor constituency, Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey says her decision to contest was motivated by constituents especially the women (fishmongers).

She disclosed her engagement with the women through the provision of soft skills forced them to encourage her to contest as MP

Her philosophy she said is seeing people transformed, developed and gain skills to improve their livelihood.

She said the majority of the constituents fall within the youth age bracket and as such, employment was a major challenge.

Lack of proper planning for the youth population she explained could jeopardise the future of the constituency.

She underscored the need for proper measures to address the unemployment situation.

The constituency she added is faced with a poor road network and poor drainage system as well as poor management of waste.

As a development practitioner, she says she can proffer practical solutions.

She has proposed three thematic areas including economic empowerment, education and health.

To her, people must train on to fend for themselves through skills and vocational training.

For business owners in the constituency, she wants to lobby and put in place measures to make such persons access loans for their businesses.

On education, she said there was the need for quality education in the constituency.

She has therefore pledged to initiate measures to give scholarships to needy but brilliant students ‘’because I know the value of education’’.

Health she said will also be the key priority area inculcated with sanitation.

She promised to revive the sanitation inspectors program in the constituency.

Madam Momo Lartey said she also lobby to have medical facilities in the area to improve access to quality healthcare in the community.

Mrs Lartey garnered 934 votes to defeat her only

challenger in the race Mr Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo, who had 244 votes in the

recently held primaries.

In her victory speech, Mrs Lartey expressed gratitude

to the delegates and the Party Executives in the Constituency for their efforts

and sacrifice.

She urged Party Members to unit for victory in 2020

“From now, there is no Momo followers or Kpakpo

followers any more, let’s unit for victory” she said.

She said the victory was dedicated to the Party and

that all should get on board for victory 2020.

She said she was ready to work with her opponent because they were all one.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

