My Prophetic Gift started at age 5-Kaywa

Music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei, commonly known as Kaywa, says his prophetic gifts started from age 5.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the producer disclosed he started prophesying even before he started work as a professional sound engineer.

According to him, he has gone through stages in his life but what people must understand is that he had the prophetic gift before venturing into music.

In the early part of 2019, the award-winning producer was conferred with a Doctor of Divinity certificate from the United Apostolic Theology Seminary.

Many knew him as a music producer but his prophetic gifts came to the media space following a prophecy he has about the late Ebony.

However, Kaywa says his gift has been with him.

He said he loves music but cannot abandon his prophetic gift and so he has fallen in love with both.

He said, ‘’we couldn’t bring it out for fear of criticism. It was a battle between my passion…I loved both, I could not leave one, so I had to put both together…as young as five, I was prophesying.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

