My invitation by GLC was due to a complaint filed against ABC Television-GM

Gordon Asare Bediako, the General Manager of ABC Television has said the summons he received to appear before the General Legal Council over an interview he granted a former Director of the Ghana Law School, was due to the fact that the interviewee expressed his displeasure over the story published by his outfit.

Gordon was summoned to appear before the GLC over his interview regarding the recent Law School exam.

A letter signed by the Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela A. Addo under the instruction of the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, invited Gordon Asare Bediako to appear Tuesday “at the Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Law Court Complex at 1 pm.”

“You are to appear with the full recording of all your recent interview with Mr. Kwaku Ansa Asare regarding the recent Ghana School of Law entrance examination,” it added.

The letter did not cite any reason why Mr. Asare Bediako was invited.

But reacting to the reason why he was invited, he said the interviewee reported his media outfit to the GLC over claims that he was misreported by ABC television.

ABC in a story published on its website quoted Kwaku Ansa Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, saying: “the General Legal Council is abusing the trust the nation has reposed in them. It was time they are told in plain language that they should stop the nonsense because what is going on is nonsensical. I can’t understand,” ABC News quoted Mr Ansa Asare as saying in one of the interviews.

He added, “As a former director of the law school, I have got to say it nakedly as it is. What they are doing is unbecoming and it is time they stopped.”

According to Gordon, he conferred with 10 lawyers out of which 8 asked him not to honour the invitation because GLC had no legal mandate to summon him whereas 2 of the lawyers asked him to honour the invitation.

He further disclosed that the Chief Justice was the one who chaired the meeting with another Supreme Court judge and the president of the Bar Association.

He said the lawyer is currently under investigation after he submitted the portion of the interview which is currently in contention.

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has announced that plans are far advanced for the commencement of the construction of a larger campus for the Ghana School of Law.

This, however, will not translate into mass admissions, she said, as all admissions will be based purely on merit.

“Plans have been made for the creation of new and other campuses away from the hustle and bustle of central Accra for which land was acquired some years ago. The plan for the execution of this project is expected to be captured in the 2020 budget which is being prepared now.

“But, however much available space is increased, the GLC [General Legal Council] will never relent on its commitment to assure us of the production of quality lawyers through the observation of highest standards.

“I am sure after all you have been through, you feel that you are part of a special group not because of exclusiveness but because you are hereby merit,“ she said at an induction ceremony for new lawyers in Accra.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

