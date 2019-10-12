My contract with Zylofon Music will follow me to the grave-Shatta Wale

Award-winning dancehall artiste and Zylofon Music signee, Shatta Wale has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm his contract with the label is for life.

He told Fiifi Pratt that his relationship with Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 is one that goes beyond a boss and a signee.

The musician indicated that although his contract was just for a year, he will never leave Zylofon Music but will stay with the label for life.

Shatta Wale in 2018 signed a management deal with Zylofon Music, a record label owned by Ghanaian entertainment powerhouse Zylofon Media.

This was made officially known during a signing and unveiling session held on at the Zylofon Media headquarters in East Legon, Accra.

According to Zylofon Media‘s Head of Communications, Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah a.k.a Sammy Flex, a deal was a 360 management deal, where the record label manages all the business activities of the Shatta Wale brand.

The label has been faced with a number of challenges after the gold firm, Menzgold was hit with allegations of running of Ponzi scheme.

Shatta Wale reacting to the challenges and the demand for customers to be paid their deposits said the CEO is working tirelessly to pay all customers.

He appealed to customers to exercise patience as NAM 1was doing his best to pay them their investments.

“I signed a one year contract but I told NAM 1 I will still be with him for life. He is a very nice person and has a good vision for the youth of Ghana. When the challenges came, I stood with him and supported him. He is more than family, ” he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

