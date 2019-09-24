My clients don’t own weapons retrieved over alleged coup plot-Adawudu

The

lawyer representing the three suspects arrested for allegedly plotting to stage

a coup, Victor Adawudu has said all the weapons exhibited by the government belong to

his clients.

Speaking

to the media in court today said his

clients completely deny owning most of the weapons found at the Citadel

Hospital and exhibited by the government to back its claims that his clients

were attempting to destabilise the country.

“They deny it…some

(ammunitions) were found on the premises, as to who owns it, is a different

matter,” Mr. Adawudu said.

A

statement issued by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister said a joint

police and military operation foiled a coup attempt.

Three people including

Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local

weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were

arrested on Friday.

“The arrest and

seizure come after 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the

activities of the prime suspects and others,” he said in a statement released

on Monday.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

