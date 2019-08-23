Murdered Police Woman promoted posthumously

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh (Ag) has promoted posthumously Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin to Sergeant in recognition of her act of bravery, dedication and commitment to duty.

The Policewoman Corporal was murdered while on snap check duty on the Kumbugu road at Tamale on 30th July 2019. Her funeral will be held tomorrow Saturday 24th August 2019 in Tamale.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, August 24 at the Holy Cross Parish Choggu in Tamale.

