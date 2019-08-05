Mr Shaw Foundation donates to Nsawam Prisons

Mr Siaw Foundation in collaboration with Rainbow Radio 87.5 have donated items worth an undisclosed amount to the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region.

The move was also to visit and interact with the inmates and assess how best the foundation and other entities could come to the aid of the inmates.

The items donated to inmates included Toiletries, Clothes, Capital O2 syrup, Anti-bacterial soaps ,Sanitary pads, Tooth Brushes and many others

Mr Francis Oduro Siaw the Host of Time with Mr Siaw show on Rainbow Radio 87.5 together with Rev. Fiifi Ankomah and Christopher Agbodo Ranson, who presented the items on behalf of the Group, said they saw the need to observe and render support to inmates of Nsawam prisons.

Mr Shaw said the purpose of the donation by the foundation was inspired by Mark 11:13-21, which denotes living for others.

Chief Inspector of Prisons who doubles as a pastor Rev. Martey who received the items on behalf of the Prison acknowledge the step taken by the Foundation and the entire Rainbow Radio for it’s intervention to support the Prisons.

Therefore Rev. Martey said coming there was laudable, and we will also make sure the items are used for it’s purpose.

Rev. Martey said churches are not doing their work well because almost all inmates in there were in the churches before been brought the prisons.

By: Christopher Ranson

