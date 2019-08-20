Modernization of Makola Market sheds progressing steadily

Reconstruction of collapsed sheds at 31st December Makola Market in Accra is progressing steadily.

The rehabilitation work which begun in May is expected to cover an area of 585 square meters and accommodate over 200 traders.

Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, who disclosed this said the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah was impressed with the progress of work when he paid a working visit to the site.

He said the foundation work had been completed successfully adding that, the next step was to erect column and then proceed with the ripping.

According to him, looking at the progress of work, the contractor was on schedule and was hopeful the work would be completed before December 2019.

“The actual work is supposed to be completed in Jan 2020 but looking at the progress of work, I am sure the contractor will finish it before time,” he said.

He disclosed that, the shed was initially built to be occupied by 180 traders but rehabilitation work had been expanded to accommodate over 200 traders.

Located in the heart of the city, the Makola Market a legendary shopping place constructed in the year 1924 is the main wholesale and retail marketplace in the city. It also serves as the centre of trade in the country and one of the nation’s most essential social and cultural institution.

Products sold in the market ranges from manufactured and imported foods, fresh produce, clothes, shoes, tools, medicines, pots and pans to Jewellery made from locally handcrafted beads.

