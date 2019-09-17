Missing Taadi Girls not dead; the’re still alive-Man of God

General Overseer of Royalty Rain Chapel, Reverend Fiifi Ankomah has suggested the DNA results that confirmed the death of the four missing Takoradi girls does not reflect the truth.

Taking his turn on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the man of God stated without mincing words that the girls are not dead as reported by the police.

To him, the police have failed Ghanaians and the-aggrieved families.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, told the media on Monday the DNA test conducted on the remains discovered and that of the families tested positive.

“A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls has turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum.”

The Acting IGP added, “Investigations now establish that the girls were victims of a serial kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”

“While for various reasons we were unsuccessful in obtaining and action on accurate actionable intelligence in good time to enable us to rescue the girls, we believe that the arrest of the culprits has effectively thwarted the ability of this syndicate to have continued with further kidnappings and murders.”

But Reverend Fiifi Ankomah disputed the claims saying, ‘’the DNA results are false, I don’t believe the report by the police is true. That is what I believe.

The girls were reported to have been kidnapped but bodies believed to belong to them were discovered in August of this year.

Police confirmed receiving some bodies from a septic tank behind a house, one of the suspects used to live in.

The key suspect in the case led the special operation team of the police to the scene where the bodies were kept.

Although it was widely reported that the bodies could be that of the missing girls, the police said it was going to conduct a forensic test on the bodies.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

