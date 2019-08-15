Minority’s PDS petition to the US embassy embarrassing & irresponsible-Minister

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide says the government of Ghana was not perturbed at the decision by the Minority to petition the US Government through its embassy in Ghana over the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal.

He said the Minority has rather been embarrassed over their irresponsible political action.

He argued the Minority has confirmed they lacked confidence in Ghana and its ability to deal with its own affairs without any interference from another country.

The Minority has petitioned the US government to investigate the PDS deal.

According to the Minority, the Akufo-Addo government “cannot be trusted to conduct thorough and independent investigations into this scandal of monumental proportions.”

They say like most Ghanaians, “they have grown skeptical about so-called investigations by the Akufo-Addo Administration since a countless number of these investigations only end up clearing appointees. The reports are never published and the real culprits are never identified and punished.”

The Minority is of the firm conviction that every possible option must rthe remain on the table “in our collective sacred duty to protect a strategic national interest, the Electricity Company of Ghana, from being balkanized by a marauding greedy cabal in questionable arrangements.”

According to them, their demand for an investigation is buoyed by the knowledge that the US authorities “would not adopt a nonchalant attitude and allow millions of US taxpayer dollars under the signed Compact II of the Millennium Challenge Account to be recklessly misapplied and squandered.”

But the Deputy Minister wondered why the Minority failed to write to the US inviting them to take over their position as Minority.

He said this was the not first time the Minority has embarrassed the nation.

He made reference to a petition the Minority wrote to the IMF over some concerns over the issuance of a bond, which the IMF rejected.

The Minority in Parliament in 2018 petitioned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over what the caucus has described as illegality by the government in entering into a deal with Sinohydro Group Limited of China.

By the agreement, Ghana will exchange refined bauxite with US$2 billion worth of infrastructure to be provided by Sinohydro Group Limited.

The Minority was seeking clarification from the IMF on the US$2 billion barter agreement.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in his presentation of the Mid-year Budget Review on the floor of Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, 19 July 2018, stated that the Sinohydro transaction is a barter. However, the Minority think otherwise.

“We, the Minority, have carefully studied the provisions and terms of the so-called barter transaction, as officially tabled and passed by Parliament, and have identified a number of legal and technical issues that explicitly make the transaction a loan.

“Thus, as was argued during the parliamentary debate on the transaction, it is the Minority’s opinion that the value of the transaction is added to the debt stock.

“The Minority in parliament would, therefore, like to seek a clarification on this from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” the petition signed by Cassiel Ato Forson, Ranking Member on Finance Committee and backed by Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, stated.

‘’The Minority is always looking for an opportunity to embarrass the nation. The petition to the US will amount to nothing because the US government has issued a statement expressing their pleasure with the decision by the government to investigate the matter.

But the petition was rejected and reacting to it and the latest one, the Deputy Minister said: ‘’The behavior of the Minority is childish; they have nothing on the PDS. The petition they sent is of no value…we have institutions in the country that are mandated to probe the matter and so the petition to the US government is of no value. I will encourage Ghanaians to treat it with contempt.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

