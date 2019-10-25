Minority’s claim that we are intimidating nurses is irresponsible political talk-Gov’t

A Deputy Minister of Health, Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West has taken the Minority to the cleaners for accusing the government of intimidating unemployed nurses.

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government to stop using the Police to harass protesting unemployed nurses.

According to them, the government’s actions point the use of intimidation to silence the aggrieved nurses from spelling out their concerns.

A Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the government is using the Police to prevent them from exercising their democratic rights.

“…The current trend of the attempt by Government to use the Ghana Police Service to institute the culture of silence by brutalising people who are exercising their democratic rights is highly unacceptable and alarming,” he said.

But reacting to the claims by the Minority, the Deputy Minister described the position as unfounded and irresponsible.

He indicated the government was in the process of posting nurses and other medical officers.

He asked Ghanaians to treat with contempt the claims by the Minority.

He also slammed the Minority over claims that the new government has stalled ongoing health projects.

He said the government was doing what was needful to ensure value for money in the ongoing projects.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

