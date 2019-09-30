Minority jabs Nana Addo over cocoa price

The

Minority in Parliament has posited that the Ghanaian cocoa farmer has lived on

stagnant nominal income for three years despite the increase in taxes, fuel,

talk tax and other commodities.

The

Minority in a statement, which was signed by Mr. Eric Opoku, the Minority’s

spokesperson on cocoa affairs said the NPP government has failed cocoa farmers.

The

Minority has also described as woefully inadequate the increment to be

announced on October 1, by government.

‘’President

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been in office for 3 years and our sources from

COCOBOD states that the president will on 1st October 2019 announce a new farm

gate price of ghc500. This would mean that President Akufo-Addo will add ghc25

to the price for the period of 3 years.

Are

we making progress or retrogressing?

*It

must be stated that any price below ghc800 will be unfair, unrealistic and a

demonstration of insensitivity to the plight of the Ghanaian cocoa farmer.

We urge government to, as a matter of urgency, Reduce the over bloated office expenditure so that cocoa farmers can have a sigh of relieve.’’

Government will tomorrow [Tuesday] announce

new cocoa price.

According to the CEO of Cocobod,

announcement of the new cocoa price will coincide with the grand durbar of the

2019 Cocoa Day slated for Sunyani.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo

Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the coccassion.

“The climax of the event, which is a grand

durbar, is the day the president will deliver a keynote address; and mind you,

that is the day the price of cocoa for the coming cocoa season 2019/2020 will

be announced…so it is a very important occasion” CEO of Cocobod, Joseph Boahen

Aidoo said.

Speaking

at launch of the 2019 Cocoa Day in Accra, Mr. Aidoo indicated that the price of

cocoa is determined by the producer price review committee which entails an

amalgamation of a number of representatives – from farmer representative groups

across the country as well as reps from Ghana Cocoa Board, Food and

Agriculture, Ministry of Finance, and all other stakeholders in the cocoa

sector who are on the committee.

“It is only the committee that can determine

the price of cocoa, and we are going to meet this week. They will continue

meeting till the end of September and then present the new price to government

through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture; so a price is coming as I have

been telling farmers, they must look forward to rainy days ahead,” he said.

Read Below t6he full statement

*MINORITY

DEMANDS FAIR AND REALISTIC FARMGATE PRICE FOR COCOA FARMERS*

The

2019/20 cocoa season begins in October (Next Month)and farmers are anxiously

waiting on the Nana Addo gov’t for the determination of the producer price

of cocoa for the season.

The

Ghanaian cocoa farmer has within the past three years of Nana Addo’s rule, been

famished and exposed to extreme penury to the extent that most cocoa farmers

have had to pawn their cocoa farms in order to survive under the current

excruciating economic conditions in Ghana.

*To

arrive at a fair and realistic farm gate price for the cocoa farmer, successive

governments have considered some critical factors including, inter – alia, the

cost of living, the FOB price of cocoa, the premium receipts for the delivery

of the best quality cocoa in the world, the exchange rate and operational

cost.*

*In

the face of rising fuel prices, increased communication tax, upwards review of

the Health insurance registration fees, increased water and electricity

tariffs, fanning inflation, the REAL INCOME of the cocoa farmer who has lived

on stagnated nominal income for three years under Nana Addo’s government, has

fallen significantly. For example, in 2016,a bag of Cocoa was purchased at

Ghc475 and a bag of cement was sold at Ghc22 in the Western Region. The cocoa

farmer with a bag of cocoa during Mahama’s era could buy 22 bags of cement. Today,

under Nana Addo’s government, the same farmer with the same bag of cocoa can

buy ONLY 13 bags indicating a lost of 9 bags of cement.*

*The

FOB price of $2300 secured for the 2019/20 crop year is higher than the2018/19

price of $2200.Even the argument that the world market price has declined

making an upward review of farm gate price impossible has lost its potency in

the face of galloping exchange rate. To demonstrate this point, we wish to

compare cocoa inflows in 2016/17 and 2019/20.We should be mindful of the fact

that Ghana through forward sales has sold the 2019/20 produce though we are yet

to harvest.*

*2016/17*

FOB

price+Premium $2950

(Per tonne which is 16 bags)

At $ 1 to ghc 3.9

Value in ghc 11,505

*2019/20*

FOB

price-Premium $2300

(Per tonne which is 16 bags)

At $ 1to ghc 5.3

Value in ghc 12,190

*The

above illustration clearly establishes the point that the NPP government is

raking in more revenue from cocoa than we did.*

*Ghana

produces the best quality cocoa in the world and as such attract premium from

buyers of our cocoa. For the past 3 years that the NPP government has been in

office, It has received $577,250,000 as premium payments on our cocoa. This

comes in as surplus and additional income independent of the syndicated cocoa

loan. Unfortunately, the utilisation of this huge amount is shrouded in

secrecy.*

In

an earlier presser, we argued that the investment in quality cocoa is entirely

the work of the farmer so why is government denying them the fruit of their own

labour?

*Had

government added the premium receipts to FOB price of cocoa, the farm gate

price of a bag of cocoa as at today would have been not less than ghc800.*

We

must not forget that President Rawlings exited office with a producer price of

cocoa of ghc20.17 per a bag of 64 kilos.

President

John Agyekum Kufour left the seat of government with a per bag price of ghc102

indicating that for the entire 8 years of President Kufour, ghc80.03 was added

to the price.

*President

Atta Mills exited when the farm gate price was ghc212 . This means that in 4

years president Mills added ghc 110 to the price of a bag of cocoa.*

*President

Mahama left office with a per bag farm gate price of ghc475 indicating an

increase of ghc263 over his 4 year period.*

*President

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been in office for 3 years and our sources from

COCOBOD states that the president will on 1st October 2019 announce a new farm

gate price of ghc500.This would mean that President Akuffo Addo will add ghc25

to the price for the period of 3 years.*

Are

we making progress or retrogressing?

*It

must be stated that any price below ghc800 will be unfair, unrealistic and a

demonstration of insensitivity to the plight of the Ghanaian cocoa farmer. *

We

urge government to, as a matter of urgency, Reduce the over bloated office

expenditure so that cocoa farmers can have a sigh of relieve.

Signed:

*Hon.Eric

Opoku*

*Ranking member on Agric, Food and COCOA Affairs*

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

