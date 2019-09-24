Military men in custody over coup plot-Minister

The Minister of Information,

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said some military personnel including an officer are

in custody over the alleged attempted coup plot on Ghana’s presidency.

The Minister further

disclosed that the suspects would be processed for court in some few days.

“There are military

persons including an officer who are in custody and being interrogated in

connection with this incident,” the Information minister told sit-in host of

Morning Starr Lantam Papanko on Tuesday. That adds to the three others that

were earlier announced in the government statement on the matter.

“This is not a matter

that we can just trivialise or discuss on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, we

need to commend our security agencies. The group have put in place measures to

procure instruments to execute their plans and have even started testing some

of the instruments and that was why the Security Agencies had to step in

immediately. From the brief given by the security agencies they have been

monitoring the activities of a group of persons who had plans of overthrowing

the government for about 15 months now”.

Below are details of a

statement from the Information ministry

On Friday, 20th

September 2019, a joint security operation of personnel drawn from Defence

Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), conducted a

successful operation which led to the arrest of three persons and the retrieval

of several arms, explosive devices and ammunition from locations in Accra and

Bawaleshie near Dodowa.

The joint operation was to neutralize an

elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of

destabilizing the country.

The arrest and seizure

come after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the

activities of the prime suspects and others.

The persons arrested are Dr. Frederick

Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon

manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC).

The following items were retrieved as

part of the operation: a. Citadel Hospital (Alajo, Accra)

5 x locally

manufactured pistols with magazines fitted on.

1 x foreign pistol (Reg. No. PX154006)

with 2 X magazines.

3 x locally manufactured pistol barrels.

3 x smoke grenades.· 22 x Improvised

Explosive Devices (IEDs).

9 x 7.62mm NATO AK47 rounds.

2 x AK47 magazines.

The outlined plan for the operation

presented by some

presented by some soldiers at one of their meetings at

Next-Door Resort. 7 x mobile phones.

2 x IPADs.

2 x decoders.

1 x modem.

3 x tablets.

1 x Ghanaian passport.

2 x pen-drives.

1 x voice recorder.

1 x USB connector.

Machines and materials for manufacturing

weapons and

weapons and IEDs. b. Bawaleshie near Dodowa 63 x 9mm

NATO rounds.

5. Surveillance on the activities of the

persons involved commenced in June 2018, when Dr. Mac-Palm and Bright Allan

Debrah Ofosu (“BB” or “ADC”), started organizing a series of meetings at the

Next-Door Beach Resort, in Teshie, and other locations in Accra, in furtherance

of their objectives.

