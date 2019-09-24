General News

Military men in custody over coup plot-Minister

0

The Minister of Information,
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said some military personnel including an officer are
in custody over the alleged attempted coup plot on Ghana’s presidency.

The Minister further
disclosed that the suspects would be processed for court in some few days.

“There are military
persons including an officer who are in custody and being interrogated in
connection with this incident,” the Information minister told sit-in host of
Morning Starr Lantam Papanko on Tuesday. That adds to the three others that
were earlier announced in the government statement on the matter.

“This is not a matter
that we can just trivialise or discuss on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, we
need to commend our security agencies. The group have put in place measures to
procure instruments to execute their plans and have even started testing some
of the instruments and that was why the Security Agencies had to step in
immediately. From the brief given by the security agencies they have been
monitoring the activities of a group of persons who had plans of overthrowing
the government for about 15 months now”.

Below are details of a
statement from the Information ministry

On Friday, 20th
September 2019, a joint security operation of personnel drawn from Defence
Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), conducted a
successful operation which led to the arrest of three persons and the retrieval
of several arms, explosive devices and ammunition from locations in Accra and
Bawaleshie near Dodowa.

You might also like..

2019 African Climate Risks Conference to be staged in Addis…

It is a laughable political gimmick for gov’t to say a…

  • The joint operation was to neutralize an
    elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of
    destabilizing the country.

The arrest and seizure
come after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the
activities of the prime suspects and others.

  • The persons arrested are Dr. Frederick
    Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon
    manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC).
  • The following items were retrieved as
    part of the operation: a. Citadel Hospital (Alajo, Accra)

5 x locally
manufactured pistols with magazines fitted on.

  • 1 x foreign pistol (Reg. No. PX154006)
    with 2 X magazines.
  • 3 x locally manufactured pistol barrels.
  • 3 x smoke grenades.· 22 x Improvised
    Explosive Devices (IEDs).
  • 9 x 7.62mm NATO AK47 rounds.
  • 2 x AK47 magazines.· 1 x long Knife.
  • The outlined plan for the operation
    presented by some
  • soldiers at one of their meetings at
    Next-Door Resort. 7 x mobile phones.
  • 2 x IPADs.
  • 2 x decoders.
  • 1 x modem.
  • 3 x tablets.
  • 1 x Ghanaian passport.
  • 2 x pen-drives.
  • 1 x voice recorder.
  • 1 x USB connector.
  • Machines and materials for manufacturing
    weapons and
  • IEDs. b. Bawaleshie near Dodowa 63 x 9mm
    NATO rounds.
  • 5. Surveillance on the activities of the
    persons involved commenced in June 2018, when Dr. Mac-Palm and Bright Allan
    Debrah Ofosu (“BB” or “ADC”), started organizing a series of meetings at the
    Next-Door Beach Resort, in Teshie, and other locations in Accra, in furtherance
    of their objectives.

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

2019 African Climate Risks Conference to be staged in Addis Abba from 7-9 October

General News

It is a laughable political gimmick for gov’t to say a coup was being…

General News

Joint security operation foils intended coup

General News

Man dies after an illegal miner allegedly slammed his head with a stone

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: