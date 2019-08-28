Mike Eghan launches the Emperor’s Story

The Dean of the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana-Legon, Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, has admonished the youth to strive to make an input in the country through whatever means.

Prof Sutherland-Addy said it is important to “make an input into personal growth and the country.

The Dean made the call at the launch of the maiden book of the retired veteran broadcaster, Mike Eghan, titled “MIKE EGHAN, The Emperor’s Story”, in Accra.

The book is a compilation of unforgettable memoirs of Mike Eghan which is to motivate the youth to give out their best for mother Ghana.

The 284-page book, titled “MIKE EGHAN THE “EMPEROR’S” STORY, FROM THE CENTRE OF THE WORLD ” captures his life story.

Mike Eghan, 83, is a former Broadcaster with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

“MIKE EGHAN, The Emperor’s Story, From The Centre Of The World”, seeks to tell the real life story of the legendary broadcaster, politician, business man, among others

It also tells the story of how some people treated him and how he treated those he worked with or encountered.

Some historic episodes in the book were “one of the highlights of my career as a disc jockey and radio presenter was my role as emcee (master of ceremony) for the historic musical concert dubbed ‘Soul to Soul’. The aim of this musical extravaganza was to bring, Africans and African-American artistes together to jam on the African continent to retrace their historical roots. It was believed that such an attempt galvanise Black people all over the world along with the vision that Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah had for the Black Race”.

Others were the “Soul to Soul” event at the Black Star Square in 1971 was the West African version of “Woodstock”, and attracted a galaxy of stars never before assembled on the African continent: Wilson Pickett, Ike and Tina Turner, Les McCann, Eddie Harris, The Staple Singers, Carlos Santana, Roberta Flack, Willie Bobo, the Voices of East Harlem”, etc.

Professor Sutherland-Addy said “project other people but don’t diminish yourself” that is one of the many good things about the book.

Reviewing the book, Dr. Sarah Dorgbadzi of the School of Performing Art at the University of Ghana-Legon said the book is a replica of the memoir of Mike Eghan and “he can’t afford to spice up to his story”.

“Don’t endorse the senseless migration of the Ghanaian youth abroad”, he observed.

History of Mike Eghan

A native of Sekondi-Takoradi now retired joined the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in 1961. He voluntarily resigned from a Bank job with the Barclay Bank, where his Father Ben Eghan secured for him to pursue his long-life dream career. He worked with BBC, UK and returned to Ghana after a few years to work with GBC. Mr Eghan left to Volta River Authority where he secured a job as treatment Manager.

Again, Eghan left VRA to UK where he later has the opportunity to work with BBC before he returned home.

Mr Eghan said it was time to launch this book and share his experiences and hopefully impact others.

The book explores the opportunities that life does not end with change; rather, it creates a new horizon, allows us an opportunity to understand ourselves better.

This book has been in the works for three years. It reflects his being a lover of music, experiences in broadcasting, being a businessman and the journey to retirement.

He started his Broadcasting career, first as a lover of music and had been an MC for many musical shows in the twin cities of Secondi -Takoradi and Kumasi.

Besides his father, Ben Eghan and brother who influenced his musical tastes, Mike Eghan said the area he grew up in (twin cities of Sekondi-Takoradi), also contributed greatly to his love for music.

Sekondi/Takoradi was the hub of musical bands or groups of which the most popular were the Broadway, the Weavers and the Skylark bands [and] the Railway Silver Band, a 30-piece group with a lot of wind and reed instruments such as the trumpet, trombone, saxophone, clarinet and rhythm section. “These music clubs were proven to be best Guitar Club,” Eghan said.

Eghan’s first employment opportunity at GBC was when he had to step in as an MC of one of the live band music in the twin cities. The regular MC was not available and the Director, Leo Riby Williams, requested he steps in if he could. Eghan said he had to rehearse for the MC at the seashore and when the time came he did a great job.

He was called to the GBC in Accra by Ribi Williams to work at the commercial department soon after he served as an MC, which impressed him. Other operating then were the Globemasters, Modernaires, Stargazers, Comets “all from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Eghan later left for the UK, where he had the opportunity to work with the BBC for years and later returned to Ghana.

Upon his return to Ghana, Eghan again had the chance to work with the GBC till he later went into business starting with Sundown Hotel during the days of the Military regimes

As an Nkrumahnist, the retired broadcaster joined politics by accident in Convention People Party (CPP).

