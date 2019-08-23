‘Massa Mahama, what right do you have to talk about job losses? ILAPI Boss jabs

President of policy think tank Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over the latter’s comments on the banking crisis.

In a Facebook post in reaction to claims by Mr. Mahama that the revocation of licences by the central bank of financial institutions led to massive job losses, ILAPI’s boss took the presidential candidate on chastising him for doing little in the area of job creation.

He further slammed Mr. Mahama over the massive job losses encountered under his watch due to the energy crisis that plunged the nation for years.

‘’I want to respectfully ask you, if you ever created realistic jobs and if you did what’s is the sum? Dumsor in your time led to job lost and other economic hardships.’’

In his first-ever Facebook Live interaction with social users, Mr. Mahama among other things took a swipe at government for its poor management of the banking crisis.

He described the situation as a national security threat.

‘’This crisis has created major problems in the banking and financial system, including deepening the already widely held mistrust and lack of confidence in the system by many people. And there appears to be no end in sight.

It has also dealt a significant blow to the indigenous banks because such institutions usually have no external support to count on. Whilst this development may appear as a threat to only businesses, it is in fact a threat to our national security. Indeed, as has been widely touted, “ownership of capital matters, the ethnicity of capital is real and the banking sector and financial system of a country are part of its national security”.

The developments in the banking and financial system, and the matters arising, call for grave concern for all who have been affected by this financial sector turmoil, especially because it is an issue that threatens our country’s national security,’’ he said.

But reacting to the comments the ILAPI boss wrote: ‘’Massa Mahama, you and your team did a poor mathematics here. I do not want to be the chief examiner at this moment but I want to respectfully ask you, if you ever created realistic jobs and if you did what’s is the sum? Dumsor in your time led to job lost and other economic hardships. Do you know the number of jobs lost in your time with only Dumsor not even about IMF’s concession of cutting down wage bill? You gave out GH 10 million to support ambitious entrepreneurs, please sir, how many jobs did you create and where are the jobs so we can follow up? My final question is, how would you handle this bank collapse?’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

