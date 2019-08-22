‘Manasseh’s latest work a great piece; he must get PPA boss punished’-NPP

A communications team member and a member of the research directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwame Agyei Yeboah (popularly known as Nana Kay) says the party was not elected to condone corruption.

Reacting to the latest expose from the stables of investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni dubbed ‘Contracts For Sale’; the NPP communicator said debating the issue is not what is needed at the moment, rather, the law must be applied where necessary.

Social media has been awash with comments slamming the PPA boss and commending the journalist for his work.

Others have called for the immediate prosecution and dismissal of the PPA boss.

Investigations by freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has revealed that Talent Discovery Limited, a company incorporated in June 2017, has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.



Manasseh Azure Awuni has also confirmed that the company was engaged in selling contracts. Undercover encounters with the General Manager of the Company, Thomas Amoah, revealed that the company was selling a ¢22.3 million road contract to K-Drah Enterprise, a fake company Manasseh used for the investigation.



This contract was awarded to B-Molie Limited, a company Mr Amoah said was a sister company of TDL.





The company also had for sale a Ministries of Works and Housing contract to construct a concrete drain in Santa Maria in Accra as well as a contract to build a one-story dormitory block in the Asante Akim North District.



After demanding and taking a registration fee of ¢5000 and deposit from Manasseh’s undercover agent, the General Manager of the TDL, who is also the one who signs the contracts on behalf of the company handed over three contracts, when K-Drah Enterprise promised to come on a particular Thursday and pay for one of the projects.



The Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have confirmed that the contracts being sold by Talent Discovery Limited are authentic contracts that have been awarded to the company. The company has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPHA).



It also has contracts with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Works and Housing, and four contracts with the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives to construct dams under the government’s One Village One Dam Project. At the time of filing this report, Talent Discovery Limited has been shortlisted for restrictive tendering by the Bank of Ghana for the supply and installation of air purifiers. The company has also been shortlisted by the Roads and Highways Ministry for three road contracts and the evaluation is currently ongoing.



The PPA Board has confirmed that TDL was shortlisted by the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development for a contract in 2018. The board also confirmed TDL was brought to the PPA on 14 occasions for restrictive tendering approvals.

Commenting the matter, Nana Kay said the President promised to deal with corruption and anyone who is caught engaging in acts of corruption cannot serve under him.

He said, ‘’Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not entertain corruption, he hates it to the core and so all his appointees must take a cue.’’

He described the expose as a great journalistic piece of work but underscored the need for Manasseh Azuri Awuni to go further and report the case to appropriate office with any document and appropriate evidence to help them prosecute the case.

‘’The NPP under Nana Addo will not support any fraudulent deal. We will not support any fraud by any appointee. If Manasseh have clear evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the PPA boss engaged in corruption, he should report the matter to whoever can take it up.’’

He stressed the NPP will not equalize or do things the NDC did but will deal all cases of corruption and ensure that all appointees caught in such practices are punished in accordance with the law.

”We will not play the equalization card like the NDC, We are ready to fight and deal with corruption head on. If you accepted to work under Nana Addo, then remember what he said before appointing you. He told ytou if you want to make money, then do not feel comfortable working for him, go to the private sector.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

