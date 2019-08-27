General News

Man killed, hanged to look like suicide in Kumasi

A young man has allegedly been murdered and hanged with a school cardigan behind a corn mill at Suame Market in the Ashanti Region.
 
The body had marks suspected to be marked from physical assault and butchering.
 
Residents felt the case was that of a suicide, however, the marks on the body pointed to an alleged murder.
 
Residents who spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said they suspect the young man was killed somewhere by his perpetrators and later hanged him in the market to make it look like a suicide.
 
The Suame municipal police crime scene experts have started their investigations into the matter.
 
None of the residents has been able to identify the young.
 
Madam Salamatu Abdelah who is the Suame Electoral Area Chairperson stated that incident has created fear and panic among residents, more especially traders at the Suame Market.

She called on police service to provide them with maximum security against such barbaric acts.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

