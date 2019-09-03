Uncategorized

Man collapses at Black Queens Game against Gabon

A fan has collapsed at the Accra Sports Stadium where the Black Queens of Ghana were playing against their Gabonese counterparts in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers.

It remains unclear what caused the collapse but Rainbow Radio’s Wallace Worlanyo who was at the scene said the man, who is epileptic suffered an attack which led to his collapse.

He was quickly rushed to the Stadium Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to Worlanyo, the fan collapsed after Ghana’s Portia Boakye had scored a goal in the first 16th minutes in the first half of the match.

By: David Aidoo

