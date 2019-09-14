‘Man, 40, beheads boy, 6, for rituals’

A forty-year-old man, Kwabena Abraham, has allegedly beheaded a 6-year-old boy at Amoa Cocoa Shed, a suburb in Debiso.

The bizarre incident according to Rainbow Radio’s Sir Joe occurred a few days ago.

A resident in the area is said to have blown the cover of the suspect after he reportedly dumped the body of the boy under a cocoa tree near Nkrabea Village.

The Police in the company of the complainant visited the crime scene where the body of the minor was discovered

The body of the beheaded boy was found lying in a supine position with the head lying by the foot with a sharp cutlass and a mortar covered with fresh blood beside it, he added.

The body and the head were separately inspected and it was discovered that the culprit used the cutlass to behead the boy

It is also believed that the suspect might have placed the boy’s head on the wooden mortar and cut it off, he narrated.

The suspect has since confessed he committed the offence.

The suspect, however, told the police he carried out the act with the complainant and one other person by name, Joe Naaba.

The prime suspect confessed that he was contracted to kill three boys for rituals and he has managed to kill one and the two others were on the waiting list, and in the custody of Joe Naaba, the third suspect.

He then led the Police to Joe Naaba’s house near Kwabena Dosu village where the boys namely Baba Moro aged 10 and Awuni Mohammed also aged 10 were rescued and are with the Police.

The suspects were arraigned before the District Magistrate Court, Debiso, and remanded into prison custody and are to reappear on October 13, 2019.

