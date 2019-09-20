General News

MAN, 30, FOUND DEAD AROUND NSUATRE

The lifeless body of a man, who is believed to be his thirties has been found in the Amanfoso community near Nsuatre of the Sunyani West District, Bono region.

Detective Sergeant Emmanuel Osabute of the Nsuatre Police Division said upon receiving the information, he personally attended to the scene but as the later hours of Thursday, no relative had shown up.

This is due to the fact that the deceased happens to be a stranger in the community making it extremely difficult to trace where he comes from.

His remains have so far been deposited at the Sunyani Government Hospital’s mortuary whilst further investigations continue.

Detective Osabute is, therefore, asking the public to help trace his relatives.

By: Daniel Asuku

