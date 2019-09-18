Man, 25, kills & buries mother n farm

A 25-year-old man whose name was only given as Labaran is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly murdering the mother and burring her on a farm.

The suspect reportedly killed and buried the mother Mame Gedo on their farm at a village called Pillar 10, a suburb of Miaso in Kwahu South District of the Eastern region.

Information gathered by Rainbow Radio has it that the suspect went to the farm with his mother on Saturday, 14th September but did not return with her.

Searches conducted to locate the woman proved futile.

The youth in the angry then decided to search for the woman on the farm to their dismay, found the woman buried on the farm.

It has also been alleged that the suspect had threatened to kill the mother on several occasions.

The body of the deceased was already decomposing because it is believed she had been buried with her clothes under a heap of sand in the farm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

