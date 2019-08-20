Mahama to name running mate in 2020, Asiedu Nketiah not being considered-Confidant of Mahama

A close confidant of former President John Dramani Mahama (name withheld) has ruled out any possibility of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Chief Scribe of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) partnering Mahama as running mate in 2020.

Speaking to Rainbowradioonline.com, the confident indicated the speculations and publications about Johnson Asiedu Nketiah partnering Mahama are all false and should be ignored.

Mr. Nketiah has expressed his willingness to partner Mr. Mahama when the opportunity is given.

Some media houses have published stories suggesting that the former legislator and defence expert would partner Mahama in 2020.

The choice of Asiedu Nketiah means the NDC would then have met the north-south ticket arrangement for a flagbearer and running mate that has been synonymous with the two leading political parties here in Ghana since the return to multi-party democracy in 1993.

However, the story has been rubbished.

Meanwhile, the confident has also revealed that Mahama will outdoor his running mate in 2020 and it this year.

Other notable names on the radar which the NDC bigwigs say could be given the opportunity should General Mosquito be pushed aside include former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and former Education Minister under Mahama’s administration, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, Ambassador Vic, or Smith and Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

