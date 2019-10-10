Mahama meets Ga Wulomei

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has met with a delegation of traditional priests from the Ga community.

The president described the meeting as broad and enlightening.

He indicated that the delegation discussed developments that were of concern to the delegation.

According to the former president, he pledged to tackle some of the concerns raised.

Read Below Mahama’s full post on the meeting

I received a delegation of Ga Wulomei in my office on Tuesday to discuss issues and developments that are of concern to them. Our discussions were broad and enlightening.

We agreed on key remedial measures that must be taken by a future NDC government to tackle some of their concerns.

I assured them that we will begin to work together on the solutions even before we assume the leadership of the country in 2021.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

