Mahama launches Manifesto Committee, calls for rescue from NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for the party to work hard to rescue Ghana from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He made the call at the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launch of its manifesto committee for the 2020 general elections.

According to Mr. Mahama, he has learnt some “useful lessons” since he lost the 2016 presidential election and has also been gathering “effective feedback” from stakeholders.

He said he has had consultative meetings with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), traditional authorities and the various religious groups and organisation.

He revealed plans to meet the Trades Union Congress, mine workers, student unions, market women and fishermen.

The candidate indicated that the document should be a “working and organic manifesto that is by the people and for the people.”

The manifesto to him should be a “sacred working contract with Ghanaians,” and “practical which at a glance states in clear and simple terms” what Ghanaians can expect from a future NDC government.

He further explained that the manifesto should not be one of “insincere promises” and convenient pledges such as the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s 2016 manifesto, he said.

“We in the NDC will not lie to Ghanaians” he took a swipe at Akufo-Addo government.

He took a swipe at the NPP saying Ghanaians are losing faith in the Nana Addo led administration after his three years stay in office.

Mr. Mahama added that Ghanaians have also lost faith in democracy and are beginning to consign themselves to apathy using quips such as “politicians are the same”, “it is no use voting”.

To Ghanaians, he said: “We are coming to give you hope” Mahama described the NDC’s mission in 2020.

The 21-member committee includes four former ministers, two NDC flagbearer aspirant, Goosie Tanoh and Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and a former deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Johnson Asiama.

*Manifesto Committee *

1. Alex Mould

2. Prof GKT Oduro

3. Sabastian Deh

4. Napoleon Kpoh

5. Prof Kwaku Danso-Boafo

6. Opoku Kyeretwie

7. Michael Abbey

8. Spio Garbah

9. Prof Asiama

10. AGI Expert

11. Prof Nana Jane Opoku Agyeman

12. Harruna Iddrisu

13. Nana Oye Lithur

14. Benedict Lassey

15. Sam Pee Yalley

16. Prof John Gatsi

17. Dr Johnson Asiama

18. Dr Alhassan Yakubu

19. Dr William Ahadzie

20. Goosie Tanoh

21. Peter Otokunor

