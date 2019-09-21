Mahama breaks silence on Asantehene’s UN Address

Former President John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following his comment at the United Nations.

Reacting to the controversies surrounding the matter especially after his former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, debunked the assertions, he said the statement was only meant to clarify issues and not to attack the traditional leader.

“Clearly Mr. Julius Debrah’s statement was intended to simply clarify that I never had the slightest intention of seeking to hang on to power unconstitutionally, as some media houses sought to infer from Otumfuo’s speech at the UN, ” he said.

Government over the week registered its disappointment with what it describes as an unhealthy attempt to run down the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following his comment at the United Nations.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press conference said the government does not expect individuals and politicians to run down the chieftaincy institution because of the role they play in national development.

“Traditional authorities in Ghana have been very helpful in helping to support the cohesion of the Ghanaian society, so even if the truths they speak are unpalatable to you, we should not be attacking and be running them down,” he said.

But Mr. Mahama in his post on Facebook said he has profound respect for the Asantehene and would not attack him as posited by the government.

“I have profound respect for Otumfuo and Asanteman and will not allow this issue to mar our long standing cordial relationship. On Otumfuo’s return home, we will take the necessary steps to bring closure to this matter. In the meantime, I urge the general public and party members not to be baited into non-constructive flogging of this issue.”

