LPG calls on Gender Minister to fight sex for grades & jobs

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo has admonished the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry to initiate measures to end sexual harassment in schools and at the workplace.

The presidential candidate for LPG said it was about time people break the silence because of the negative impacts.

He bemoaned the harassment of female students right from the junior high school level up to the universities.

He said teachers, lecturers and job owners take advantage of their office to sexual abuse women.

”Right from JHS girls are harassed sexually, and when they complete school and are in search for jobs, job owners demand sexual favours before employing them. It is time to break the silence and expose those behind these evil acts.”

He was reacting to the latest expose by BBC on sex for grades scandal that has hit the University of Ghana and UNILAG in Nigeria.

Academic institutions in West Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers.

This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s rarely proven.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.

He said the situation calls for advocacy and education to abolish it from our society.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

