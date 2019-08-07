‘Let’s watch the PDS fraud well before it’…Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Eliklpim Lorlormanoy Agemava, has posited that the issues surrounding the Power Distribution Services (PDS) brouhaha are another divestiture of state asset.

In a piece titled, ‘’The Fraud on ECG and the People of Ghana’, the lawyer who once expressed interest in contesting the NDC presidential race said business owners have found ways to ‘’ride on already established market shares, landed properties, infrastructure built over decades and the human resource capital already established by the state to establish their fraudulent business models.’’

The lawyer in his piece noted that ‘’one thing is certain; that PDS has not invested in the training of all the engineers and other staff they came to meet at ECG. We ask, how much are they paying for the human resource capital? Salaries cannot be part of such cost because the workers give value to the company every month and the salaries paid are the price of such balance given and received.’’

He is, therefore, asking for answers on the amount of money invested by PDS before assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were handed over to them.

Meanwhile, lawyers of PDS Minkah-Premo & Co. have denied media publications that their client, PDS, was suspended by government from carrying out its retail sale of electricity in the country on the basis of misinformation and misrepresentation of facts.



The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has frozen the bank accounts of Power Distribution Services (PDS) following the detection of anomalies in the bank guarantee it provided prior to the takeover of the assets of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



According to the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the accounts were frozen prior to the issuance of an official government statement last Tuesday on the suspension of PDS.



#LetsWatchIt.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

