Law students to demonstrate over massive failure

Students of the Ghana

School of law have hinted of a demonstration, which they intend to hold on

Monday October 7,2019 over the persistent mass failure recorded by students

during entrance exams to the school.

It comes after students

who are seeking admission to the school registered poor results for the third

consecutive time.

Out of the 1, 820

candidates who sat for the for 2019, only 128 students representing 7% passed.

A statement from the

students body said ‘’We will be demonstrating on Monday 7th October, 2019. We

shall present a petition to the President of the Republic.

“The Executive Council

of the Ghana School of Law SRC, immediate Past Presidents of law students’

associations of some law faculties and other student leaders have resolved to

form the National Association of Law Students,” the students said.

Below are details of

the statement

The following

decisions were taken at the meeting mentioned in the previous update.

The Executive Council of the Ghana

School of Law SRC, immediate Past Presidents of law students’ associations of

some law faculties and other student leaders have resolved to form the National

Association of Law Students. All communications and press releases

will be issued under this name so we can communicate a united front to the

establishment. We will be demonstrating on Monday 7th

October, 2019. We shall present a petition to the President of the Republic.

While we prepare to demonstrate, we are all encouraged to post on all social media platforms about our plight using the hashtags #OpenUpLegalEducation and #RedMonday

By: Rashid Obopdai Provencal

