Law students to demonstrate over massive failure
Students of the Ghana
School of law have hinted of a demonstration, which they intend to hold on
Monday October 7,2019 over the persistent mass failure recorded by students
during entrance exams to the school.
It comes after students
who are seeking admission to the school registered poor results for the third
consecutive time.
Out of the 1, 820
candidates who sat for the for 2019, only 128 students representing 7% passed.
A statement from the
Below are details of
the statement
The following
decisions were taken at the meeting mentioned in the previous update.
- The Executive Council of the Ghana
School of Law SRC, immediate Past Presidents of law students’ associations of
some law faculties and other student leaders have resolved to form the National
Association of Law Students.
- All communications and press releases
will be issued under this name so we can communicate a united front to the
establishment.
- We will be demonstrating on Monday 7th
October, 2019. We shall present a petition to the President of the Republic.
While we prepare to demonstrate, we are all encouraged to post on all social media platforms about our plight using the hashtags #OpenUpLegalEducation and #RedMonday
By: Rashid Obopdai Provencal