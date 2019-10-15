General News

Law Students present petition to Prez

The leadership of the National Association of Law Students have presented a petition to President Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House.

The students presented the petition through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapar.

The students want the president to give urgent consideration to their concerns.

SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Jonathan Alua, said law students in Ghana expect that the first gentleman of the Republic will deal with their concerns with all the urgency it deserves and within reasonable timelines.

You might also like..

Why attack my personality over your funds? Nduom to Gold…

It would be suicidal for our religious bodies to be…

On his part, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor assured the students that the President will receive the petition and respond to it accordingly.

The Delegation that presented the petition included Jonathan Alua, SRC President , Ghana School of Law, Regina Amegah, student of the Ghana School of Law and convener of National Association of Law Students , Kalvin Acquaye, SRC treasurer of the Ghana School of Law, Kobby Amoah, student, Ghana School of Law, and Prince Ganaku, former LSA president of GIMPA.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Why attack my personality over your funds? Nduom to Gold Coast Customers

General News

It would be suicidal for our religious bodies to be compromised politically-Radio…

General News

Expect more rains till first week in December-Meteo

General News

Senior Police Officers to supervise traffic operations & others

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: