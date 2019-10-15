Law Students present petition to Prez

The leadership of the National Association of Law Students have presented a petition to President Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House.

The students presented the petition through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapar.

The students want the president to give urgent consideration to their concerns.

SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Jonathan Alua, said law students in Ghana expect that the first gentleman of the Republic will deal with their concerns with all the urgency it deserves and within reasonable timelines.

On his part, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor assured the students that the President will receive the petition and respond to it accordingly.

The Delegation that presented the petition included Jonathan Alua, SRC President , Ghana School of Law, Regina Amegah, student of the Ghana School of Law and convener of National Association of Law Students , Kalvin Acquaye, SRC treasurer of the Ghana School of Law, Kobby Amoah, student, Ghana School of Law, and Prince Ganaku, former LSA president of GIMPA.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com



