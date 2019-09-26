Landlord locks up offices of NHIS, NADMO over unpaid rent

The building housing the Adeiso District National Health Insurance Office, the District National Disaster Management Office and other departments have been locked up by the landlord.

The landlord, Mr. Gabriel Stikata, locked up the offices Thursday morning, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported.

According to him, the various departments were indebted to him for four years.

He said efforts to have them pay their rent have proved futile.

Prince Bening reported that persons who had visited the offices for various services were left stranded.

The landlord has also pasted an inscription on the doors of the offices reading ‘’Locked by the landlord’’.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

