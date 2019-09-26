General News

Landlord locks up offices of NHIS, NADMO over unpaid rent

0

The building housing the Adeiso District National Health Insurance Office, the District National Disaster Management Office and other departments have been locked up by the landlord.

The landlord, Mr. Gabriel Stikata, locked up the offices Thursday morning, Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported.

According to him, the various departments were indebted to him for four years.

He said efforts to have them pay their rent have proved futile.

You might also like..

Kevin Ekow Taylor is mentally ill-Obiri Boahen

SHS girl declared missing

Prince Bening reported that persons who had visited the offices for various services were left stranded.

The landlord has also pasted an inscription on the doors of the offices reading ‘’Locked by the landlord’’.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Kevin Ekow Taylor is mentally ill-Obiri Boahen

General News

SHS girl declared missing

General News

Group wants DCE of UWA sanctioned for crashing car in an accident

General News

Newly appointed NYA boss & deputies tour project sites

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: