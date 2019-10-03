Lack of vision & leadership leading cause of law school fracas-Inusah Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has called for radical reforms in the training of lawyers in the country.

He avers that all the courses under law are teachable subjects and could be administered in all accredited state universities.

Recounting how the law school was established, he said the late Nkrumah saw the need to establish the law school to train our own lawyers and the first batch of students and graduates were 9.

The law said after their training, people referred to them as second grade lawyers. However, the school has now become the best law school in the country.

He took a swipe at the Chief \Justice Sophia Akuffo over her claims that she would not encourage the mass production of lawyers.

According to the MP, the Chief Justice still have the mentality that being a lawyer is a favoured profession, therefore, the should be a limited entry.

“The Chief Justice simply got it wrong. Still, with the mentality that it’s a favoured profession so limited entry”

The CJ had said she will not allow for the mass production of lawyers in the country, according to her if same can not being done for doctors and surgeons then she will not allow for the mass production of lawyers as being called for under her leadership as the head of the Judicial arm of government.

However, the legislator in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said she got it all wrong.

He said one require leadership, vision, you require forward looking to be able to solve a contemporary problem like the law school problem.

He said: ‘’If you will have people who are still looking behind and seeing the law as a favoured profession or a privileged profession then they will think the way the Chief Justice is thinking.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

