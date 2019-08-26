Koku Anyidoho commends NDC for an incident free primaries

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has commended party delegates for comporting themselves in the just ended parliamentary primaries organized on Saturday.

He said the incident free primaries have affirmed how democratic the party NDC is.

Koku Anyidoho congratulated the leadership of the party as well as the winners and losers, an reminded them of the greater battle ahead.

He said the major focus should be the race in 2020. He believes the party stands the greater chance should party members unite their front in 2020.

On the issue of allowing some candidates to have gone unopposed, he said the party works with rules hence when people express interest in contesting incumbent candidates, they have to be allowed.

He said the party changed its popular acclamation and imposition of candidates because members rose against it.

He indicated although it was good to protect some MPs, it was not a rule in the constitution saying ‘’when you are popular in parliament, you should also be popular in the constituency where you are an MP.

Koku Anyidoho admonished those who lost to burry the pain; join those who won to ensure the party wins in 2020.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

