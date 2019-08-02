Entertainment

Kobi Rana Kisses Female Co-Host During live Interview.

Sensational as well as one of the greatest Ghanaian Film Writer, Director, and Producer, Kobi Rana, has been seen kissing the Co-host of Highlife Paradise Rita popularly known as Gh Mouthpiece during an exclusive interview on Radio.

The producer and director of movies such as; “I Do” and “Kiss Me If You Can 2” and others was being interviewed by Fiifi Pratt alongside his co-host Rita on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5

The moment caused a sensation on as the Host Fiifi Pratt was surprised, meanwhile, the producer cum director was rehearsing acting to the surprise of the host.

Kobi has won several awards for himself among which is City People Entertainment Award for Best Movie Director of the Year (Ghana).

Undoubtedly, Kobi Rana is the most hardworking young producers putting Ghana on the map with respect to film making

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson

